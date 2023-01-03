Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 306,933 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.83% of ProFrac worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Up 2.1 %

PFHC opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ProFrac

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.