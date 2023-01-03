Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 212,477 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 212,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

CELH stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

