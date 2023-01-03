Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,012 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of Visteon worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Visteon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

