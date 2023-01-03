Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

NYSE:PLNT opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

