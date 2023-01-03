Emerald Advisers LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,199 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

