Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,497 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.99% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,064,905.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,622 shares of company stock valued at $49,776,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.