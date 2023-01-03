Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 439 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $31,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

PPBI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

