Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.53% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.68.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

