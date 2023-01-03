Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 6,934 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.52% of DocGo worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

