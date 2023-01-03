Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.82% of Freshpet worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 527,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,435.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 489,298 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Freshpet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

