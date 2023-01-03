Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.32 Million Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.42% of Aris Water Solutions worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

ARIS stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

