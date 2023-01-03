Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $40.09 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,396 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.59% of Chart Industries worth $40,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

