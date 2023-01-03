Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 276,022 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

