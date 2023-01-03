Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 17,416 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.22% of NV5 Global worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 259,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

