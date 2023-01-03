Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 23,598 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of Integer worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:ITGR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.