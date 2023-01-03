Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 47,877 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,877 shares during the period. National Vision accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in National Vision were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

EYE opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

