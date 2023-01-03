Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 80,828 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,828 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 128,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

