Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 90,725 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,725 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,567,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

