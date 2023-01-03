Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 732,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,275,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,153 shares of company stock worth $4,005,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Several analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

