Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 0.9% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.54 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 1,249,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,306,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.15.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.