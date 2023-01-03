Emocoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.02259638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.78 or 0.29705259 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

