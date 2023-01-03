Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down to $46.52

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $45.14. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 21 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

