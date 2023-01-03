Energy Web Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $872,449.89 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $96.39 million and approximately $872,449.89 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00017525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00461500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.02228657 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29531296 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.