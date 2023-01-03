Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EBF opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ennis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 17.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.