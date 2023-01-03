Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Update

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:ENOB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Enochian Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.