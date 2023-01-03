Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

ENPH traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

