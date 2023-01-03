Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Envestnet Stock Up 0.5 %
Envestnet stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
