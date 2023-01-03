Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Envestnet stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

