Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 22,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

