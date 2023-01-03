Enzyme (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $19.03 or 0.00114014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

