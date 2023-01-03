Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 334.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHYW traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,416. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPHYW. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,940,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

