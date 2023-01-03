Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 10.4% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 30,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,050,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Equinox Gold by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.