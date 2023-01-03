Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 3rd (BCE, BXRX, GPN, LIF, PCG, PYPL, QBR.B, SJR.B, T)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 3rd:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

