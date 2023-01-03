ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $194.94

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $194.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00790521 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $17.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

