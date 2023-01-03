ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $17.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00228694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00790521 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $17.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

