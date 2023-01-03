ERC20 Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $17.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00228920 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00790521 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $17.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

