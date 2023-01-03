Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Reaches $718,036.93

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00007069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $75.87 million and $718,036.93 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,700.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00448574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00888777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00095790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00598226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00254647 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,262,229 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

