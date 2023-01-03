EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,433. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €185.00 ($196.81) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €185.00 ($196.81) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($153.19) to €150.00 ($159.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

