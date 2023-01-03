Ethereum Classic Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $85.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.71 or 0.00094418 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00453087 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020999 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00889095 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00597716 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00252260 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00239087 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,777,842 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
