Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006347 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $1.12 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,905,662 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

