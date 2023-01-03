Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading Down 2.8%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 8,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,442,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

