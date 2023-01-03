Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $977,633.68 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

