Experian plc (EXPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.16) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

