Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Stock Down 1.6 %

FANUY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,200. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.95. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

