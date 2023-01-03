Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $83.21 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $83.21 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023453 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

