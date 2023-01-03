Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $82.25 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003813 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

