Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $25.65 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $84.59 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003766 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

