Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 277.53 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.36). 41,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 466,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.39).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £902.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.63.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Alison McGregor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($32,409.64). In other news, insider Alison McGregor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($32,409.64). Also, insider Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,024.10).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

