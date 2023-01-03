Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 277.53 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.36). 41,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 466,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.39).
The company has a market cap of £902.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
