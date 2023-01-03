Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $71,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 2,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,201. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

