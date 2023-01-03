Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 6,605 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $54,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

