Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 720 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $143,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

